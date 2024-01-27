Arsenal game features in top ten dirtiest games in Premier League history

Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and has been involved in some very tough matches in the competition.

The Gunners have a few rivals—teams with whom their fixtures are usually unpredictable and tense.

Their biggest rival is Tottenham, which shares the northern part of London with Mikel Arteta’s side.

They have always been involved in heated matches and one of their games features among the top ten dirtiest matches in Premier League history.

The Sun researched Premier League matches that have seen the most red and yellow cards shown.

Several clubs have other rivalries in the competition, and their games have also served up a ridiculous amount of cautions.

However, Arsenal’s North London derby against Tottenham away in 1999 has been named as the 7th dirtiest Premier League game of all time.

The game ended with Freddie Ljungberg and Martin Keown being sent off, and nine yellow cards were shown.

There was even a fight at the end of the fixture to show how much tension the match generated.

Our matches against Tottenham are always played in a hostile atmosphere, so this is not such a big surprise, but we focus more on playing and winning nowadays.

