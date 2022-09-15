Arsenal gathers information on potential January signing amidst competition

Several reports linked Arsenal with a move for Alex Grimaldo in the last transfer window.

The left-back plays for Benfica and he is one of the recognisable players in his position in Europe.

Arsenal has depth in that spot and they even sent Nuno Tavares out on loan in the last transfer window.

Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are two of the finest left-backs in the world now and they are at the club.

Yet the links to Grimaldo refuse to go away as the Spaniard becomes an in-demand player.

He would be out of a contract in the summer and a report on Calciomercato.it reveals Arsenal is one of the clubs gathering information about him.

The report claims the likes of Manchester City and Juventus are also in the race for his signature.

Grimaldo has been in fine form at Benfica and he will play at a bigger club when his deal expires.

However, we have three good left-backs and it makes no sense to add him to the group.

That said, we can make room for him in the squad by selling one left-back and moving Zinchenko to midfield since he is also adept at playing in that spot.