Arsenal gem scores five goals for U18 as he knocks on the first team door

Chido Obi-Martin is making a serious case for a first-team opportunity at Arsenal, consistently finding the back of the net for the youth teams.

The 16-year-old has been making headlines for his remarkable goal-scoring exploits, impressing across various youth levels at the Emirates, including the U21 side.

Selected by Jack Wilshere for the U18 team’s match against West Ham over the weekend, Obi-Martin put on a dazzling display, netting five goals, with four of them coming in the first 40 minutes of the game.

His prolific performances have garnered attention, with Arsenal Youth noting his exceptional talent and potential.

While Obi-Martin has had some opportunities to train with Mikel Arteta’s senior squad, Arsenal is cautious not to rush his development.

Despite the abundance of top talents in the senior squad, Arteta understands the importance of allowing Obi-Martin to mature and progress steadily before considering his debut for the first team.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Obi-Martin is seriously knocking at the first team door and is a player to keep an eye on, but scoring for the U18 side is different from scoring for the senior team

