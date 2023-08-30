Arsenal get a big boost ahead of Man Utd clash

In preparation for their upcoming match against Manchester United this weekend, Arsenal has received a favourable development, boosting their prospects as Mikel Arteta’s team strives to return to the path of victory.

Having secured victories in their initial two league fixtures of the season, Arsenal experienced disappointment as they relinquished two points during their recent encounter against Fulham.

Their imminent challenge is a formidable one against Manchester United, a clash that will feature two clubs vying for supremacy in the league standings.

Given the high stakes of the match, both teams are eager to gain any potential advantage, fully aware of the competitive nature of the contest.

Mikel Arteta’s side can find solace in the latest updates emerging from Old Trafford. Manchester United has encountered setbacks on the fitness front, with Luke Shaw sidelined due to a lengthy injury. Furthermore, reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Raphael Varane, a key defender, is also facing an extended spell on the sidelines.

Varane’s absence is expected to stretch over several weeks, making it certain that he will not participate in the upcoming fixture against Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The game against United will be tough for us to partake in and it is a match we must win.

Despite the news coming from United, we must prepare to face the strongest Red Devils team possible because they will play like they always do, regardless of which players they field.

