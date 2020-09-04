Arsenal get a boost as target rejects a move to Portuguese side

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Thomas Lemar from Atletico Madrid after he rejected an approach from FC Porto.

The Frenchman is a long-term target for the Gunners as they have been on his trail since 2017 when he played for AS Monaco.

He moved to Atletico in 2018, but that transfer has been a failed move for him. Lemar has largely struggled in the two seasons that he has played for the Spaniards and it appears that they are now ready to cut their losses on him.

Arsenal has had a busy summer, they have signed two players already and more are expected to follow. They have not returned for Lemar yet, rather, they are looking to sign his teammate, Thomas Partey.

However, it might interest the Gunners to know that the Frenchman is available for transfer.

AS claims that he was the subject of interest from FC Porto some time ago and the Portuguese side reached out to his camp, but he didn’t even want to hear their proposal because he wants a move to the Premier League.

He was signed for around 70 million euros, but the report claims that an offer of around 25 million euros will be enough to get him from the Spanish side.