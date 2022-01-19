Arsenal get a boost with news that Liverpool man will miss Carabao Cup match

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss his chance to return to the Emirates when Liverpool faces Arsenal in the return leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
The midfielder injured his ankle as the Reds beat Brentford in their last league match and The Daily Mail says he would miss the game after confirmation from Liverpool’s assistant boss, Pep Lijnders.
That game would have given Chamberlain the chance to return to Arsenal and play at the Emirates again.
The England international was at the club between 2011 and 2017 before leaving to join Liverpool.
He has since won the Premier League and the Champions League with the Merseyside club, but Arsenal will hope to stop them from making the final of the Carabao Cup tomorrow.
The Reds have hardly paid attention to the competition in recent seasons with Jurgen Klopp using kids.
But since they reached this stage of the competition, he has been fielding his best players.
Arsenal won the FA Cup and the Community Shield within the first few months of Mikel Arteta’s time at the club.
We could add to that by winning this edition of the League Cup, but it won’t be easy.
However, after not losing with ten men in the first leg, we can be confident that we could earn a win from this game.
What’s the boost?? He didn’t even start the 1st leg tie.
The only boost I’m expecting to hear is our squad in full capacity not the opponent squad.
Arsenal being Arsenal can lose to the lowest team and beat the best team; it all depends on my team’s strength,not the opponent.
OT: one of our players are being looked at for irregular betting patterns while they got a yellow card earlier in the season.
Great!
You beat me to it PJ!👍 The Football Association is looking into a yellow card received by an Arsenal player in a Premier League fixture this season, amid concerns over suspicious betting patterns. Multiple gambling industry insiders have told The Athletic that the pattern of betting surrounding the player being shown a yellow card during the match was highly unusual.
Betting on the minutiae of sporting events, such as yellow cards, is a type of betting known as ‘spot betting’.
Yes PJ-SA, it’s not a good look. The last player found guilty of being deliberately booked after similar betting patterns was banned for 6 years! Let’s hope it’s just smoke and no fire.
Who wants to bet on the player’s identity?😁
Xhaka? Gabriel? Who else gets warnings consistently in our team?
Good question!who does get yellow cards regularly?whoever it is, let’s hope it’s a fringe player.i can’t see it being Dhaka, surely that would be the last straw.
@DaJuhi
The first name that came to mind was Gabriel M…IJS 🤔
Yes Siamois, just saw a post on another blog suggesting it’s the ref being investigated as the player he booked was Xhaka who should have had a red card 😊.
That’s a good’un Declan 😊
😂
Ho ho Siamois!
An embarrassing development. A couple of scenarios include wanting even more money than the fortunes being paid or there might be coercion by some unscrupulous people
You’re probably right.the worst case scenario for me would be one of our players just being greedy.imagine earning that much money and still feel the need for more.i guess it is true what they say,the more people have the more they want.surely that’s career suicide,Declan said that one player got a 6 year ban.
It’s difficult not to jump to conclusions about the identity of the player in question…although I doubt such an obvious suspect would participate in such a scam, if he had I think it would be incredibly difficult to prove with video analysis alone considering his history of nonsensical fouls and erratic behaviour on the pitch(lol)