Arsenal get a boost with news that Liverpool man will miss Carabao Cup match

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will miss his chance to return to the Emirates when Liverpool faces Arsenal in the return leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

The midfielder injured his ankle as the Reds beat Brentford in their last league match and The Daily Mail says he would miss the game after confirmation from Liverpool’s assistant boss, Pep Lijnders.

That game would have given Chamberlain the chance to return to Arsenal and play at the Emirates again.

The England international was at the club between 2011 and 2017 before leaving to join Liverpool.

He has since won the Premier League and the Champions League with the Merseyside club, but Arsenal will hope to stop them from making the final of the Carabao Cup tomorrow.

The Reds have hardly paid attention to the competition in recent seasons with Jurgen Klopp using kids.

But since they reached this stage of the competition, he has been fielding his best players.

Arsenal won the FA Cup and the Community Shield within the first few months of Mikel Arteta’s time at the club.

We could add to that by winning this edition of the League Cup, but it won’t be easy.

However, after not losing with ten men in the first leg, we can be confident that we could earn a win from this game.