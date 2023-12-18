Arsenal get a decent draw against Porto in the Champions League

The Champions League draw has taken place and Arsenal have been given a favourable draw against Portuguese giants Porto.

As a name, Porto is a big club but they are not the same team they have been in recent seasons, mainly due to Financial Fair Play problems and Arsenal should be fairly content with this match-up.

It certainly could have been a lot more difficult and shows the advantage of finishing first in the group stage.

The other English side, Manchester City, has also been handed a good draw with Danish side FC Copenhagen their opponents.

This is the draw in full

FC Porto v Arsenal

Napoli v Barcelona

Paris St-Germain v Real Sociedad

Inter Milan v Atletico Madrid

PSV Eindhoven v Borussia Dortmund

Lazio v Bayern Munich

FC Copenhagen v Manchester City

RB Leipzig v Real Madrid

The first legs will be played 13-14 and 20-21 February with the second legs on 5-6 and 12-13 March.