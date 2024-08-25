Arsenal get a great win over Aston Villa and we have David Raya to thank once again

Great Win against Aston Villa sends a statement to our rivals.

The gunners claimed a pretty huge win in the second game week of this new campaign with a professional display against Aston Villa, second half goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey made sure that we would be leaving Villa park with all three points ahead of a home tie against Brighton next weekend.

It was a cagey first half where we had most of the possession, but got threatened by Villa’s pace on the counter. After a glorious chance for villa to go ahead in the first half was squandered by Ollie Watkins, an even better chance to punish us further was missed by the Villa man with only the brilliant David Raya keeping us in the game. We later made them rue their missed chances with a well taken finish from Trossard and a goal from Partey which Martinez should have kept out.

The importance of winning this game could not be overemphasized and boy am I happy we pulled through. Not only did we get sweet revenge over a team that did the double over us last season, but also sent out a clear measage to the rest of the league that we are not going anywhere anytime soon. With Man city winning earlier today, it was important that we won our game as well so that we do not start playing catch-up early on in this campaign

These are games that champions win regardless of whether they dominated through out or not, considering the level of opposition and difficulty of the away ground, then any way to win would suffice and that we did. Considering the run of games we had coming, getting a win in this one is the perfect confidence booster and will give us eve more belief heading into those crunch ties.

Who was your man of the match?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

