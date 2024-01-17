Arsenal get a tough Women’s FA Cup draw – next up Manchester City..

Arsenal kicked off their Adobe Women’s FA Cup with a commanding 5-1 victory over Watford. After that victory, many Gooners were so thrilled that they wondered, “Why can’t Jonas Eidevall and his team make it their mission to win this Women’s FA Cup?”

If they are to win the FA Cup, they will have to beat Manchester City in the next round.

Date & time have yet to be confirmed for Arsenal Women v Manchester City Women FA Cup match. Check this Arsenal link for updates.

In 2016, Manchester City defeated Arsenal 1-0 at Meadow Park thanks to a deflected Steph Houghton free kick. Manchester City won the league that season.

Since then, Manchester City have only won once at Meadow Park in all competitions, losing all of their previous games there. So I’m guessing this FA Cup game will go the same way as the previous Arsenal vs. Manchester City games at Meadow Park, with Manchester City always, in recent times, losing at Meadow Park. Our Arsenal women have already smashed Manchester City this season, so all they have to do now is repeat it or do it better, and with their superb squad following the acquisition of Emily Fox, I have confidence in this team.

Gooners should not be concerned, as the club has appeared more stable in controlling games this season, despite unexpected losses to Liverpool and Tottenham, when all they lacked was precision in the final third.

Manchester City last won the Women’s FA Cup in 2020, and have won the Cup 3 times in its history.

Arsenal made it to the Cup Final in 2021, when they were beaten 3-0 by Chelsea, who are the reigning champions. The Blues have won the cup over the last 3 seasons, and have won the Cup 5 times in its history.

Arsenal have won the Cup a record 14 times in its history. However, our Gunners have not won the Cup since 2016, when we beat Chelsea 1-0. It’s about time we got our hands back on that Cup, huh?!

Arsenal are in a position to win the Women’s Super League, the FA Cup, and the Continental Cup. Imagine our Gunners winning every domestic cup?

Do you believe we can do it Gooners?

Michelle Maxwell

