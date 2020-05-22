Arsenal get Aubameyang boost as PSG launch bid for Icardi

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to keep hold of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as PSG is now looking to make Mauro Icardi’s loan deal a permanent one, according to Sky Sports.

Icardi has been on loan at Paris this season and he has scored an impressive 20 goals in 28 games for the French side.

The initial loan agreement contained the option to sign him for around £60 million, but because of the coronavirus pandemic PSG was considering a move for Aubameyang instead as they believed that they could land the Arsenal captain for a cheaper fee.

However, they have now dropped their interest in Aubameyang and they are looking to negotiate a cut-price move for Icardi.

Sky Sports claims that they have made an initial offer for Icardi, which includes add-ons.

This would come as a big boost to Arsenal, who are desperate to keep hold of Aubameyang beyond his current deal.

The Gabon captain looks like he wants to leave, however, the impact of the coronavirus could force teams who want to sign him to look elsewhere for free transfers and swap deals.

Regardless, Arsenal are surely preparing for the worse and the Gunners appear to have lined up moves for other strikers should they struggle to keep hold of their captain when the transfer window reopens.