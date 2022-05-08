Arsenal get big boost ahead of Leeds visit

Boost for Arsenal ahead of Leeds clash
After North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur dropped two points at Anfield on Saturday evening, Mikel Arteta would be hoping to get a victory against Leeds United.
With Arsenal fighting for the Champions League while The Whites trying to avoid the drop, the match won’t be easy for either.
Judging on current form, the Gunners are better placed than their counterparts having won nine points from a possible 12 in the last four games.
Training ahead of Leeds United. #ARSLEE pic.twitter.com/qwYz8vtBuv
— Connor Humm (@TikiTakaConnor) May 7, 2022
While Leeds have only claimed five from the same number of games.
The North London side also does not have a big injury list, with Thomas Partey expected to miss while Ben White is a doubt.
However, on the other side, the West Yorkshire based club don’t have five names to call up to.
They will be without Stuart Dallas after he suffered a femoral fracture during the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last weekend.
Match day starts NOW! 3 points is the only focus today! @Arsenal you know what to do!!! See you soon! 💪🏽 #ARSLEE 🔴
— Jay Patel (@Jayp6181) May 8, 2022
Alongside him, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville are also sidelined for today’s clash.
That would be a punch in the gut for the Leeds fans and the opposite for the Arsenal faithful who would welcome any help that comes their way in their bid to play Champions League next season.
I’ve a feeling that it will be a very close game. Both teams have a lot to play for. But the Emirates Stadium has acted as a fortress for Arsenal this season.
And I think the home advantage and current form would push the Gunners to a victory.
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
Dropped two points ? 😂 More like gained a point where it wasn’t expected. Unfortunately spurs booster their top 4 chances yesterday. Now we have to win our next two games
They picked up a point. We win today we’re 4 clear, beat them in the Derby after that it’s over. Draw and we need 1 win from the final 2. Lose and we need 6 points from the final 2. All that assumes Spurs win their final 2. Totally in our hands only a spurs win against Liverpool would of changed that.
I was really hoping for a Liverpool win yesterday but you are right in that nothing changed, top 4 is still in our hands. Hoping for a easy win today.
It makes no difference, they dropped 2 points!!!!!!!
Goal difference means 3 or 2 means the same thing. We wont get a better chance than this.
“having won nine points from a possible 12 in the last four games”
Errr… and also 9 points from the last 6 games. Cherry pick much?
And the dropped points were all against teams we should’ve beaten.
I agree with the posts which say Spuds GAINED a point at Anfield and NOT dropped two.
Lets be honest , most of us expected, as well as hoped, that Liverpool would beat Spuds.
But they did not and Spuds even deserved that point and quite possibly all three( as we are ALL fairminded and non biased fans, of course, aren’t we!!).
By 10pm next Thursday it could all be over one way or the other IF it is for us, then it will be definitely over if we win today and at the toilet bowl. Or if we win today and only draw at the khazi then it is virtually over
IF Spuds beat us and we drop even two points today it will be long odds against us at that stage given thremaining fixtures for both. Effectively then I believ we will eitherknow for 100% certain or be at least 80% sure, one way or the other by Thursay night.