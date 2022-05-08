Arsenal get big boost ahead of Leeds visit

Boost for Arsenal ahead of Leeds clash

After North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur dropped two points at Anfield on Saturday evening, Mikel Arteta would be hoping to get a victory against Leeds United.

With Arsenal fighting for the Champions League while The Whites trying to avoid the drop, the match won’t be easy for either.

Judging on current form, the Gunners are better placed than their counterparts having won nine points from a possible 12 in the last four games.

While Leeds have only claimed five from the same number of games.

The North London side also does not have a big injury list, with Thomas Partey expected to miss while Ben White is a doubt.

However, on the other side, the West Yorkshire based club don’t have five names to call up to.

They will be without Stuart Dallas after he suffered a femoral fracture during the 4-0 defeat at home to Manchester City last weekend.

Match day starts NOW! 3 points is the only focus today! @Arsenal you know what to do!!! See you soon! 💪🏽 #ARSLEE 🔴 — Jay Patel (@Jayp6181) May 8, 2022

Alongside him, Patrick Bamford, Tyler Roberts, Adam Forshaw and Crysencio Summerville are also sidelined for today’s clash.

That would be a punch in the gut for the Leeds fans and the opposite for the Arsenal faithful who would welcome any help that comes their way in their bid to play Champions League next season.

I’ve a feeling that it will be a very close game. Both teams have a lot to play for. But the Emirates Stadium has acted as a fortress for Arsenal this season.

And I think the home advantage and current form would push the Gunners to a victory.

Yash Bisht

