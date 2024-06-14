Arsenal get boost as striker target’s club close in on his replacement

Are Dutch club Feyenoord ready for life without Arsenal striker target Santiago Gimenez? That’s the one question you’ll have after hearing the latest updates from the 2023–24 Eredivisie runners-up. According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Feyenoord are signing Argentine attacker Julian Carranza. Carranza joins them from MLS club Philadelphia Union.

🚨🔴⚪️ Feyenoord are closing in on deal to sign Julian Carranza from Philadelphia Union, almost there. Personal terms agreed for 2000 born Argentinian player who wants the move, clubs are working to finalize the final details of the agreement. It's really close. 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/tGnlwoXXWl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2024

When you look at Carranza and Feyenoord striker Gimenez, you can’t help but think the Dutch side is replacing its outstanding striker with the MLS standout. Gimenez is 1.83 meters tall, while Carranza is 1.82. Gimenez has 38 goals and 9 assists in 68 games for Feyenoord, while Carranza has 37 goals and 14 assists in 112 games for the Philadelphia Union. If not to replace Gimenez, Carranza’s signing wouldn’t have been considered.

However, for Arsenal, this is a boost in their striker quest. So far, it is unclear who the Gunners will sign. There is little chance that strikers such as Benjamin Sesko, Alexander Isak, and Victor Osimhen will join. The hope is that Arsenal has a clandestine transfer list, which may include a player like Santiago Gimenez.

According to reports in recent months, he is a striker that Arsenal have reportedly held talks with over a move to the Emirates.

If signed, the Mexican would inject pace and make Arsenal’s assault clinical; with 23 goals in 30 league games, he will undoubtedly join Arsenal with a bag full of goals.

