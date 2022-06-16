Arsenal get boost as target is set to leave Real Madrid this summer

Arsenal could get Marco Asensio in this transfer window if they push hard enough to add the Spanish attacker to their squad.

The Real Madrid man has been in talks with the Spanish club over a new deal and they are not prepared to meet his demands.

Marca says he believes he deserves a significant pay raise because he was the club’s third-highest goalscorer in the just-concluded season.

However, Madrid is not buying that, and both parties remain far apart in terms of demand and supply.

This has now opened the door for Arsenal to sign the former Mallorca star and the Gunners are keen to ensure they make the move happen.

The report acknowledges that they have one of the strongest interests in him as they seek to bolster their attack.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leaving Madrid for Arsenal is one of the toughest choices a footballer will have to make, but Mesut Ozil did it and Asensio could also follow the German’s lead.

But our absence from the Champions League will make it very hard for him to ignore other interested parties like AC Milan.

We can only hope a promise of regular action and a bigger salary will get the deal sorted for us.

