Arsenal get transfer boost as their Portuguese midfield target refuses to sign new contract

Arsenal might now have a better chance to sign Benfica’s midfield prodigy Joao Neves. There are two reasons how the North Londoners could complete the transaction: to offer the player a good wage package and to send Benfica a tempting offer.

Of course, after demonstrating that he aligns with their project, Arsenal could easily convince Neves that they are the right club for him by paying him a much-improved Premier League pay deal.

Aside from the salary, if Arsenal can simply make a convincing offer to Benfica, they can easily close a deal. According to A Bola, Benfica have supposedly offered the midfield prodigy a new deal. That new deal had a £128 million release clause, and while the wage offer was more than the one he’s now on, it was much below the young midfielder’s expectations and he declined to sign the new deal outright.

With that out of the way, it is further claimed that the Portuguese club is in need of a major sale this summer, and while they had intended to cash in on defender Antonio Silva, he does not attract the high prices they expected, leaving them with little alternative but to be open to selling Neves, although they are unlikely to get anywhere near Neves buy-out clause.

So the ball is in Arsenal’s court; if Neves is the No. 6 who they believe can complement Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice in their engine room, there is a path to take.

Darren N

