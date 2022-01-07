Arsenal get good news ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

Boost for Arsenal ahead of North London derby

Arsenal have been handed a major boost in their blockbuster match against arch-rivals Tottenham Shitspur.

Antonio Conte will be without his talisman Song Heung-Min, which will come as a huge upset for the Spu*s fanbase 🙂

Both the sides are fighting for a Champions League spot this season and their tie can prove to be a deciding factor.

While Spu*s are two points behind the Gunners, they have two games in hand. But I won’t be surprised if they bottle it again, just like they usually do.

Antonio Conte says that Heung-Min Son is likely out for the rest of January with a muscle injury. Spurs’ January schedule: vs. Morecambe (FA Cup)

vs. Chelsea (League Cup)

vs. Arsenal (league)

at Leicester (league)

at Chelsea (league) 🤭 pic.twitter.com/ZcQgt5uJqD — B/R Football (@brfootball) January 7, 2022

After playing Arsenal, they lock horns with Leicester City, followed by Chelsea.

Arsenal are finally challenging for a top four spot in a number of years and they will hope to do a double over their rivals.

In September, Mikel Arteta’s romped to an impressive victory, thanks to Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Saka’s goals.

This time around Arsenal will be without Aubameyang and Thomas Partey, the duo who were so impressive in the last tie.

Ashley Cole on Spurs: “Individually I think they are behind Chelsea. The level, I feel, is not at the level of Chelsea. Let alone Liverpool, Manchester City or Arsenal. Not there yet.” #afc pic.twitter.com/qbpoVVzCf0 — #RIPShox 🌹 (@APresserV2) January 6, 2022

The Gunners have hardly missed Aubameyang’s presence, while Partey’s involvement can certainly hurt a little. Only time will tell whether it will be a big or a soft blow.

The fact that technical director Edu is looking at the market for a fresh midfielder is also a cause of optimism.

If we can field a new signing before we play the North London derby, it can make a lot of difference.

If not, then I won’t lose any sleep over it too. We have two reliable players in Granit Xhaka (not so much) and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Both have been good this season and they can definitely do the job at Tottenham.

Son’s absence will be celebrated by the Arsenal fanbase, but Spurs are undoubtedly playing better under new coach Conte.

That game still won’t be easy. Let’s see who gets the better of other.

Yash Bisht