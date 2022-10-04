Arsenal get a big injury boost ahead of our Europa League clash on Thursday

Arsenal get injury boost ahead of busy October

Arsenal started the month with fine fashion, after goals from Thomas Partey, Gabriel Jesus and Granit Xhaka ensured a 3-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

However, work is far from being completed. The Gunners will play an astonishing eight more games this month, and their resolve will be seriously tested.

The only way to get the players in best possible shape would be resting them every now and then.

Cedric is fully recovered from the injury that saw him miss last week. #AFC planning to call him up for Bodo. Player is determined to get first mins of the season and get back to the levels he managed in the second half of last season. pic.twitter.com/bcHmg2sZWy — Kaya Kaynak (@kayakaynak97) October 4, 2022

Arsenal can afford to give their first-team starters a breather in the midweek, when they play teams in the Europa League like Bodo/Glimt on Thursday.

One of the advantages of playing in the Europa League is that it gives Premier League managers the opportunity to rest the players, who are starters in the league, at the group stage of the competition.

When the North London outfit played Swiss champions FC Zurich last month, Arteta called upon eight players who were not established first-team starters.

With the news that Cedric Soares has recovered from his injury, it will further ease the decisions on the Arsenal boss’ hands, who will now have more flexibility.

The Twitter post of Football.London journalist Kaya Kaynak read, “Cedric is fully recovered from the injury that saw him miss last week. #AFC planning to call him up for Bodo.”

He went onto say, “Player is determined to get first mins of the season and get back to the levels he managed in the second half of last season.”

Reiss Nelson and Marquinhos need now to step up to an important task of covering for Smith Rowe . No Emile Smith-Rowe until December. Let’s hope Saka and Martinelli don’t fall. pic.twitter.com/k4Jbk4Dnzz — Ndubueze Prince Chiagoziem (@NdubuezePrince5) September 30, 2022

Cedric is not the only one who will be expected to feature in the Europa League hereon. Reiss Nelson also finds himself in the same situation, having failed to make a single appearance for the Gunners this campaign.

The English youngster will certainly try his best to convince Arteta and the club, that he still can be a valuable asset.

Both the players have a point to prove and will be determined to make an impact in the Europa League group stage.

And having decent options on the bench is always a good problem in the hands of a football manager.

Yash Bisht

———————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Video Extra – Watch Thierry Henry tell us what he thinks about VAR!

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids