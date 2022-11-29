Arsenal News Latest News

Arsenal get nice draw in FA Cup Third Round

The FA Cup draw has turned out very kindly for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as the Gunners are set to face League One opposition in the Third Round.

Arsenal will play against Oxford United at Kassam Stadium between the 6 th and 9 th of January, and the good news is that the last time we played them was in the same Round back in 2003, and we went on to win the trophy at Wembley.

Obviously no-one can ever take an FA Cup tie as being an easy ride, as Arteta found out against Nottingham Forest last season, but at the time Forest were flying high in the Championship, while Oxford are down in 13th place in League One, so should be a little easier.

Also, the FA Cup games are sandwiched between our crucial games against Newcastle and Tottenham, so we should be able to keep most of our stars fresh for the North London Derby.

Chelsea have not got it so easy, as they are drawn away at Man City, just like they were in the Third Round of the League Cup.

And our noisy neighbours Tottenham are at home to Portsmouth. Come on Pompey!!!

———————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

Just Arsenal Show discusses the potential of Mykhaylo Mudryk


Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids

Posted by

Tags FA Cup Draw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs