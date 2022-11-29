Arsenal get nice draw in FA Cup Third Round

The FA Cup draw has turned out very kindly for Mikel Arteta and Arsenal as the Gunners are set to face League One opposition in the Third Round.

Arsenal will play against Oxford United at Kassam Stadium between the 6 th and 9 th of January, and the good news is that the last time we played them was in the same Round back in 2003, and we went on to win the trophy at Wembley.

Obviously no-one can ever take an FA Cup tie as being an easy ride, as Arteta found out against Nottingham Forest last season, but at the time Forest were flying high in the Championship, while Oxford are down in 13th place in League One, so should be a little easier.

Also, the FA Cup games are sandwiched between our crucial games against Newcastle and Tottenham, so we should be able to keep most of our stars fresh for the North London Derby.

Chelsea have not got it so easy, as they are drawn away at Man City, just like they were in the Third Round of the League Cup.

And our noisy neighbours Tottenham are at home to Portsmouth. Come on Pompey!!!

