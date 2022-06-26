Arsenal get Raphinha boost following Leeds United activity

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Raphinha after Leeds United identified a replacement for the Brazilian.

The Gunners are not the only club looking to add Raphinha to their squad, with the attacker also attracting the attention of Barcelona and Tottenham.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side could win the race for his signature if they meet Leeds’ asking price.

The Whites are now preparing for life without their star man, and The Athletic says they will replace him with Club Brugge’s Charles de Ketelaere.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form in recent seasons, and he competed against Manchester City in the Champions League last season.

Leeds believes he will bring the attacking output they will miss if Raphinha leaves the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha has been a key player for the Whites, and he has to be replaced if they are interested in selling him.

That makes their interest in De Ketelaere a very clear sign that he will leave if we meet their asking price.

Considering the category of clubs looking to sign him, Raphinha would be a top addition to our squad in this transfer window.

Hopefully, we can raise the cash required to make Leeds sit at the table to negotiate his move to the Emirates.

