Arsenal get significant boost in pursuit of Premier League proven forward

Arsenal have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha, as the Brazilian has openly expressed his desire to move to a bigger club this summer. The 25-year-old, who has been in scintillating form with 13 goals in 26 Premier League appearances this season, is now firmly on Arsenal’s radar as they look to strengthen their attacking options.

Cunha recently signed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with Wolves, which includes a £62.5 million release clause. While this deal initially seemed to signal his commitment to the Midlands club, it is widely believed to have been structured to protect his transfer value ahead of a likely summer exit. Speaking to The Guardian, Cunha made his ambitions clear: “I’ve made it clear that I need to take the next step. I want to fight for titles, for big things. I have potential.”

Arsenal’s interest in Cunha dates back to January when they were among several clubs—including Chelsea, Tottenham, and Nottingham Forest—monitoring his situation. However, the striker chose to remain at Wolves to help them in their relegation battle, a decision that has paid off with the club now nine points clear of the drop zone. With Wolves’ survival all but secured, Cunha’s focus has shifted towards seeking new challenges at an elite level.

The appointment of Andrea Berta as Arsenal’s new sporting director could play a pivotal role in this potential transfer. Berta was instrumental in bringing Cunha to Atletico Madrid from Hertha Berlin in 2021 and is known for his ability to identify top talent. His familiarity with Cunha’s skill set and career trajectory could give Arsenal an edge in negotiations.

For Arsenal, signing Cunha would address their recent attacking struggles and inject much-needed firepower into their squad. With injuries sidelining key forwards Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, Cunha’s versatility and goal-scoring prowess make him an ideal candidate for Mikel Arteta’s system. If Arsenal can activate his release clause, they may finally secure the striker they need to reignite their title ambitions next season.

