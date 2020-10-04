Arsenal get the points but could have been better

Arsenal will come away happy with the result today, but we didn’t dominate Sheffield United as much as we would have hoped.
The Blades came into the match having failed to clock up a single league goal, but that wasn’t going to last forever regardless.
We started the game on the right foot, having much of the possession (as you would expect), and retaining the ball in the opposing half for long spells, but our opponents are known for their ability to defend under pressure.
While we continued to press, Sheffield were not for making many mistakes, and they managed to make it to the break with the scores tied.
Not long into the second-half, we did manage to get our breakthrough however, with youngster Bukayo Saka guiding a well-placed header into the top left of the net, with the keeper out of reach of the effort.
The scoreline didn’t stay that way for long as Nicolas Pepe ran through on goal to double our lead around three minutes later, and we looked set to enjoy the last 25 minutes to play a little more open.
That wasn’t the case however, as our rivals lifted themselves to try and cause trouble at the other end in hope of getting back into the game.
And they did, David McGoldrick brought his side to within a goal of a point with under 10 minutes left to play, but unfortunately for him they failed to cause Bernd Leno any further scares.
Any less than a win would have been unacceptable, but Mikel Arteta’s earlier calls for the team to make the Emirates a fortress were surely not answered.
Against a better side, we would likely be kicking ourselves right now, but the three points is what matters at this point in the campaign.
Were Arsenal lucky not to have been against better opposition today? Will the grinding out of results become a staple of the Mikel Arteta revolution?
Patrick
79 CommentsAdd a Comment
Arsenal played very safe at the beginning, because Sheffield is a counter-attacking team. Then they changed their approach to be more attacking and switched back to defensive mode after leading
I like Arteta’s pragmatic approach, but I hope they wouldn’t run out of time in the next matches. Fantastic team goal by Aubameyang-Bellerin-Saka and excellent solo goal by Pepe
Xhaka in for 2 mins and we concede.. coincidence?!
Just joking.. but we really need Partey in a situation like this (2-0). Xhaka is quite slow and his specialty is NOT breaking down attacks.
Bellerin 2 assists!
PS: Luiz is a liability..
I’m also worried about Luiz, because his long passes are so wasteful. But he can’t be benched until Mustafi is fit again
You are totally correct! I wouldn’t feel its a coincidence because the cover from the midfield was lost and the calm and great ball control we had was lost.
Really, Arteta did well to bench him but for God’s sake did he need to bring him on when the opposition had the ball deep in our half. I think he took a big risk there… I have always said Xhaka is a liability and an illusion in that midfield.
Luiz… Oh my Lord! Must Arteta always play him. Why do you play someone because he has a good influence in the dressing room…
Summarily, if Arteta keep playing Xhaka and Luiz, they will both be his downfall…
For God’s sake, bring in Saliba and play Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney!! For crying out loud, this is the backline we must go on it!!!
I am tired of having my heart in my mouth and hoping Arsenal can manage to see out every game!! For how long? It may not last long as it did not last long with Unai after going 20 games unbeaten…
We must take heed and learn!!
When was it this season where it couldn’t be better? Something has to give and struggling against a team like Sheffield United is not a show of progress. In this case a win is not a win.
Well last season we lost and drew to this team so..
Arsenal played very cautiously because Sheffield is dangerous when counter-attacking. We still have the wing problem though, so I hope our wingers can play better next time
We totally deserved the three points, based on the ball possession, the number of shots on goal and the two beautiful open-play goals
They conceded the 4th least amount of goals last season. Definitely a team capable of getting a result, think we did well. Was never going to be a match we win by 3, 4 goals.
@ICw A win is a loss then lol.
Hard to please supporter!
For the lovd of god can we stop complaining even when we win!? Honeslty you sound like petulant children writing there Christmas list… I WANT THIS I WANT THAT!!
Getting really old really fast.
@Defund The Media: And since when did Arsenal’s supporters agree to adhere to your Majesty’s standards ? Just because you are Ok with mediocrity, the rest of us are not. You don’t like a post either come up with the goods as why, or move on.
@Icw….Agree we were lethargic against a team who is not renowned for scoring goals. I don’t get the reason of MA being so cautious against every team no matter what part of table they belong to. A win is not a win if that was the case we are papering I we all the cracks. Remember it’s not only the win but how we win is as much important.
Mohsen: There is nothing magical about our style of play. We will struggle against lower teams because any team can play like us. Just watch.
@Mohsan. Did you see the result between city and Leicester? Did you also see the result between Leicester and West ham? This is the Premier League. You have to cherish any point gain. I think we have improved this season. Last season could have drawn or lost this game. Stop blabbing.
I am not happy how the match ended.
Why did we have to gift SHU their first goal of the season?
Why did that referee not allow us to score our final goal?
If it were Salah or Mane, Mason wouldve provided the assist 😂
*Belly laugh* 👍👍
Was a good goal to be fair though Leno should’ve palmed it away imo.
Good afternoon
@Arsenal
Just look what can happen when you stump up the cash for one of the top performers in Ligue 1. Maybe you should do it again over the next few days.
Kindest regards,
Every Arsenal fan. [@GoonerTalk]
Nice one!!.😄
😂👍
Pepe changed the game for us, so happy for him and hope he can start becoming consistent with these contributions. Arteta made the necessary changes to quicken our attack and get two goals so a lot of credit to him too. Also saw this was a good game to put Auba down the middle instead of having him being shut down on the wings where Sheffield were really comfortable. MOTM for me is Gabriel tho. Think he was massive in the final 10 minutes, and hes so dominant in the air and shut out any chances for a Sheffield counter. Saka also keeps looking better and better. Great, hard fought three points from the boys.
👍
👍🏾👍🏾
Spot on mate! Auba through the center should be a must.
I don’t see why we should be playing 3 CBs against teams like Sheffield. The moment we switched to 4-5-1 attacking, the game became more fluid.
Pepe should be given a run of games to build his confidence. The build up to his goal shows how we should use him. He doesn’t thrive when he is surrounded by 2 to 3 players. That’s why we need that creative midfielder that can put him in positions where he runs unto passes.
Happy for the win! onward we march!
He learned quick and saw this 3-4-3 was limiting our chances.
I’d love to see the same 4-3-3 team against City I swear.
Let’s just go for it against City instead of being too respectful.
4-3-3
Saka-PEA-Pepe
Willian-Xhaka-Ceballos
Tierney-Gabriel-Luiz-Bellerin.
The first half wasn’t at all encouraging.
Also he needs to tell Pepe to be more direct like he was today.
Pepe would’ve tried to overdo that run that led to his goal.
Tried too much to dribble he would’ve spoilt that.
Fair play to him. He needed that goal.
I feel like we should give him a run of games even if he’s struggling.
So he can try to pick his form.
Dropping him every game dosnt help his confidence.
But whatever the coach decides, I’ll support
Replace xhaka with elneny and we’re good to go.
👍
Let’s hope we can have the 4-3-3 in the last 30 mins and not the 4-3-3 in the first half
I couldn’t agree more. Spot on!
Man of the match for me is Saka and Elneny. We should really concentrate on building the team around Saka and Martenelli these two are way ahead of other in terms of skill and maturity. Much better second half and specially 10-15 minutes of amazing football when we scored the goals. SU goal was a individual brilliance nothing any one could have done but we did switch off after the goals.
We must have recently payed another part of pepe’s fees. He came in and had a wonderful 10mins or so. Gutted Auba didn’t get a goal, played much better than at Liverpool. Oh sweet sweet Saka.
P.S I’m still waiting till deadline day tomorrow before having a fit. I’m keeping my cool for now. 😓
So we’ve paid for his legs now haha!!
Yes, the ups and downs of deadline day, dontcha just love it, Kstix 😎
He’ll be a world class player after we’re done paying the fee in full, 3 years time? 😂. As far as the transfer is concerned, same sh**, different day (pardon my French). Saw vinai and edu at the Emirates, wonder what they were there for, probably to see if our team was balanced enough and we dont need new players. A win against Sheffield might just have deceived them into thinking we’re good to go without any more signings
Yeah Edu had grey hairs… not only us that finds the window stressful 😆
😂Yeah Sue. Must be something working for Stan Kroenke huh? Got to a point wenger started to struggle with his coat zip. Working for Stan will do that to you. Haha. I honestly pity Arteta.
Coincidentally Sue, There’s a TV series called The Ballers starring dwayne Johnson, in one episode the Sporting Director of a football club suffered from a panic attack due to stress from his job, guess who he worked for? Stan Kroenke. It was the LA Rams. And they mentioned kroenke’s name a couple of times in the series and as usual, he was an absentee owner. I could really relate to it being an Arsenal fan. Lol
😂good one Sue!
😁
Two great goals but dire performance. No creativity, very boring. We desperately need a midfielder. If we don’t get one my belief will start to decline. We are still way behind where we should be.
“I’m still waiting till deadline day tomorrow before having a fit. I’m keeping my cool for now. 😓”
This statement got me ROTF😂😂😂
A whole lot of people are keeping their cool not only you…everyone’s ready to attack soon as the window closes
😂😂😂Eddie, let’s see how things go, maybe we’ll have our 11th Aouar Partey. Who knows? Maybe we’re just being tricked. I’ll be the first one on just arsenal once it’s 12am on Tuesday and we haven’t got anyone. Boy am I going to rant? But for now, let’s keep it together, a day and half to go. Alot can still happen in 24 hours.
Rant bro, rant!! You need to😂😂
😂😂👍Thanks Eddie
The cannons are loaded already. Hahaha
I’m ALWAYS Happy when we win.
To me a Win is a Win
A win is 3 points
That’s all that matters to me
It doesn’t matter if it’s a blow out or an ugly 1 goal win as long as we win
Liverpool, Ciry Bayern, Madrid etc have losses and tough wins. But a win is a win
Thank u innit!!
Holding Laca and Xhaka deserved a day off. So far they have been solid in our games.
I like thou mixing up play and having attacks also from the right. William Pepe linking up before the goal means good players closer together on the pitch results in goals.
On a day where wining in the league is hard, how would we fair at Elland Road?
And questioning past wins against West Ham as we always will do, yet they go and beat Leicester today.
Who beat city a week ago, its just madness that this league shows, but I love it!
We won today, we sit 4th and regardless of spurs vs united, we are still sitting until we go again until after internationals.
When we go again and target that long term goal of winning and competing week in week out, I for one agrees it’s not gona happen within a season, yet it’s good to see we competed today.
So, for now atleast, the cannons keep firing. COYGs
Arsenal players are good.
But just need mastering pressing tactics and quick passing, then we shall be at par with these overhyped Liverpool and Man City.
I hope Arteta learned that
– Nketiah is not EPL material. Not even close.
– 2:0 lead does not guarantee a victory. Can keep his Granit on the bench
– Pepe needs not be playing regularly to get in and maintain proper form. He’s showing enough hunger now.
– we need to buy a creative attacking midfielder or if not at least play Willian there if Ozil is permanently out
– teams are starting to figure us out if we always play the same 3-4-3 with Auba on the left
I hope we sign a midfielder by end of transfer window tomorrow. We will struggle with current midfield..no matter what you do you can’t covert a ford into Ferrari. There will be times when Ceballos will be injured, suspended or his form will fall we need another ball playing CM in there who sees the gap and is attack minded. I like the Saka Tierney combo on left. If we don’t sign a midfileder then play Saka in middle with Ceballos as other CM and Xhaka/Elneny as DM. I would love to say MG or torreria but seems like they are not liked by MA.
gotanedea
Mustafi is no good idea. He’s worse, a specialist in falling down and exposing the defence. His contract shouldn’t be renewed
He is one of the main reasons we could reach FA Cup semifinal and his form has been impeccable since EPL restart last season. He’s a victim of Wenger’s and Emery’s bad tactics, but he is one of the best performers in Arteta’s 3-4-3
Is that the quickest penalty ever??!!
And the quickest reply.
1-2 😳
Another crazy game, Declan!!
The penalty team has began
“Were Arsenal lucky not to have been against better opposition today?” What a stupid question!
Anyway, not a great performance by any means, we seem to have lost our pace and energy these days, but we did win, albeit with squeaky bum time towards the end. I think with the current squad we need to limit our expectations somewhat. We are not the great side we once were and the opposition are not as weak as we think they are coming into games. It’s going to be a leveller of a season with no fans in stadia, look at West Ham smashing Leicester today, for instance, who slaughtered Man City last week. The only consistent team at present are Everton. It’s the interlul now and our next game is Man City away, but hey, keep the faith. COYG.
Declan
City are not exactly firing so who knows?
COYG
A win is a win, I’m happy we won today and so happy for Saka and Pepe.
This is what internal competition is all about and hopefully, Pepe is learning that he needs to do what is needed in training and when he gets a chance.
He showed glimpse’s last season what he can do, I still think he needs to do more defensively but I’m sure thats what he’s working on in training.
I do agree that Nketiah isn’t quite there for us and this season will make or break him as an Arsenal player.
We will see what happens with him when Martinelli comes back next year.
I think if we had started with the usual line up we may have won more comfortably but we will never know, we have played alot of games in a short space of time and rotation probably was needed, we looked a yard or so off the pace in the 1st half but was much brighter in the second.
Hopefully we don’t suffer with any injuries with the internationals in the next 2 weeks and can pick up where we left off and smash City!
Martinelli return will be huge. He levels already above Nketiah
Happy with 3 points in the bag. Please don’t remind me of the first half
I thought Ceballos was our MOTM today….
He was superb, once again!!
Yep Marty, the best all round and consistent performance to date for me.
Nineteen passes for the goal, what a great team goal…and played out from the back as MA wants it to be.
Pepe really needs to be given a consistent run and Leno had no chance whatsoever with the goal.
They finished above us last season and took four points of us, so more than happy with the win and Elneny continues to be the example for not writing players off to quickly.
From reports, it looks as if we should have a complete squad to choose from after the break, except for Martinelli – should be interesting to see what MA’s team selection and subs will be!!!
OT…. Sons goal v UTD was delicious 👏👏 hes the only spurs player iv ever liked as a player 👀 and hes a lil diamond.
Great win today for Arsenal, battled well and kept our nerves at the end for last 10mins. 3points, 4th before international break & Knocked Liverpool out of Cardoba Cup. City next in both the Cup and League fixture.
Let’s hope Arteta & Edu pull a rabbit or two out of the hat. Just activate Thomas Parteys release clause and be done with it today when Chambers leaves along with Kolasnic. Torreira away already to Athletico so we will see, please god he doesnt go to Chelsea.
If we cant get a creative midfielder the bring Mesut back in from the cold and even in the bench as an option to make an impact to open the game up which he is great at on his day. If he is staying might aswell play him for the last year if his deal, wasnt his fault Arsenal were stupid enough to give him 350k a week.
Big 2days ahead for Arsenal. Get the business done Edu.
Could be double figures at OT!!
Should Lamela be on the pitch?
VAR is shocking at times
Is difficult to hate Son
Mourinho running Man U rugged!!!!
I am not in support of Auba playing on the wing.., why can’t we have Pepe and Willian both on the opposite wing causing havoc and delivering crosses to Auba? why can’t we do the same thing Liverpool have been doing by playing both Mane and Salah in opposite wing?
we need to make our attack dangerous, we are so predictable and it’s not funny anymore..
Aubameyang’s hold-up play sucks and he can’t be a good false nine like Firmino/ Kane/ Giroud/ Lacazette. He’s more lethal from the left wing, but he’s been slacking off in this season
Wow.. red card at Old Trafford…. Lamela made the most of it…
In very heavy conditions we looked out on our feet by the end of the match ..There is a lack of pace and energy in certain areas in any event and bringing on Xhaka merely added to the problem.I’m afraid Willian was a peripheral figure today and was very inneffective.On a brighter note, the three goals were very good.
spurs mugging Man U right off!
How soon before the sack race starts?
Please remind me how much the mancs paid for Maguire?!!!
I bet Cavani’s having second thoughts 😂
1-4 fecking hell, 37 minute !
1st Great win by AFC. Just win, then develop as a squad.
Have a feeling we will still get our players we want in the transfer window.
lamelA a disgrace to the beautiful game.
man, I despise that type of play, he should have been sent off first, then goes down on a slap to the face, goes down..
If getting sent off for that, Matial should have poked him in the eye.lol
spuds are sh*tE
Gunners onward and upward.
Wanted a draw between these teams but doesnt look like thats gonna happen. United are awful btw, and should have been destroyed by Brighton. Ole in big trouble.