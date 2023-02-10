Arsenal get tough draw in Women’s Champions League Quarter Final

It has now been revealed who Arsenal’s next opponents will be in the Womens Champions League.

There are 8 teams left in the UWCL and they are all big European sides, but thankfully we could only get French club Paris Saint-Germain, Italy’s Roma or German Bayern Munich, and the really big guns will all be meeting in the semi finals for the chance to play in Eindhoven, the home of PSV.

We have already previewed the form of each of our opponents earlier this week, and I was hoping for Roma to be honest, as it is their first time in the competition.

So we have drawn Bayern Munich, and this is what I said about the German giants in my Preview

The German giants are yet to reach the Champions League Final, despite compatriots Wolfsburg being two times winners. They are currently 8 points behind the Wolverines in the Bundesliga. But again, they can’t be discounted either after being equal on points with Barcelona in the Group Stages and beating them 3-1 in the groups.

Here is the full UWCL Quarter-Final’s draw, which has just finished….

UPDATE

If Arsenal manage to get past Bayern Munich, we will face the winner of the Wolfsburg v PSG QF.

The good news is that we can’t face Chelsea until the Final. Wouldn’t that be a juicy game!