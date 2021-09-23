Arsenal get tough Premier League opposition from EFL Cup fourth round draw

Arsenal will face Leeds United in the next round of the EFL Cup, after booking their place in the fourth round with a win over Wimbledon last night.
The Gunners beat the Dons 3-0 yesterday with Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah getting their names on the scoresheet, and are now just four wins away from lifting the trophy.
We now get to face the Yorkshire-based club in the next round of the competition after they narrowly defeated west London’s Fulham in a penalty shoot-out.
West Ham eliminated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford last night, and will now have to take on the Sky Blue of Manchester City, Chelsea will play host to Southampton, Tottenham will travel to Burnley, Liverpool will travel to Preston while Leicester will play host to the high-flying Brighton also.
Draw in full:
Arsenal v Leeds
West Ham v Man City
Preston v Liverpool
QPR v Sunderland
Chelsea v Southampton
Stoke v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Burnley v Spurs
Personally both our match and that between City and the Hammers pose as the biggest of the round, with hopes that home advantage will see both London sides through to the quarters, although we don’t have the best record in the competition, having failed to win a single edition since 1993.
Could this be the season we finally go all the way in the competition? Will Arteta prioritise the cup competitions as a route into European football?
Patrick
Another lucky home draw for Arsenal.
4 days after the home PL game v Villa and 4 days before the away PL game at Leicester.
Perfect really because Arsenal can now play a top team in all three fixtures.
Expect a tough win v the Peacocks.
Penalties to add drama.
Leno the hero 🙂
I love watching Leeds as they are unique in the EPL in the way they throw caution to the wind and go man for man in attack and defence.Not surprisingly ,they tend to ship goals , but on their day they are capable of beating most sides.In Bamford and Rafina they have talented forwards who will be a handful to contain.I very much look forward to the game.
I remember our game against them in the closing half of the PL last season. We were 4 – 0 up in the first half, but in the second they came at us like wounded lions and scored twice to set up a potentially nervous final minutes of the game.
A repeat of that score line would do just fine to take us to the next round
Last time we played Leeds in a cup competition we won it – so here’s hoping!
This should be a cracker; looking forward to it!