Arsenal get tough Premier League opposition from EFL Cup fourth round draw

Arsenal will face Leeds United in the next round of the EFL Cup, after booking their place in the fourth round with a win over Wimbledon last night.

The Gunners beat the Dons 3-0 yesterday with Alexandre Lacazette, Emile Smith Rowe and Eddie Nketiah getting their names on the scoresheet, and are now just four wins away from lifting the trophy.

We now get to face the Yorkshire-based club in the next round of the competition after they narrowly defeated west London’s Fulham in a penalty shoot-out.

West Ham eliminated Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford last night, and will now have to take on the Sky Blue of Manchester City, Chelsea will play host to Southampton, Tottenham will travel to Burnley, Liverpool will travel to Preston while Leicester will play host to the high-flying Brighton also.

Draw in full:

Arsenal v Leeds

West Ham v Man City

Preston v Liverpool

QPR v Sunderland

Chelsea v Southampton

Stoke v Brentford

Leicester v Brighton

Burnley v Spurs

Personally both our match and that between City and the Hammers pose as the biggest of the round, with hopes that home advantage will see both London sides through to the quarters, although we don’t have the best record in the competition, having failed to win a single edition since 1993.

Could this be the season we finally go all the way in the competition? Will Arteta prioritise the cup competitions as a route into European football?

Patrick