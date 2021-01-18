Arsenal get two big boosts ahead of Newcastle clash, but Mari is a worry

Arsenal face Newcastle again just 9 days after beating them in the FA cup Third Round, where Steve Bruce’s side made us work very hard to defend our trophy and took us to extra time.

But Mikel Arteta put out a very rotated line-up that night, and we should be much stronger this evening. We have had two bits of good injury news as Arsenal.com has revealed that Gabriel Martinelli is fully recovered and available for selection after being injured in the warm up to the FA Cup match, and Keiran Tierney has returned to training and will face a fitness test ahead of the game.

The Gunners also report that Pablo Mari has suffered a “mild calf injury”, but according to the Arsenal expert Charlie Watts, Mari could be out for some time. Watts said in his podcast: “One player who’s not going to make it is Pablo Mari he’s got a calf injury, obviously missed the game against Palace in midweek.

“Looks like he’ll be out for a while, Mikel Arteta saying he had a calf injury in training

‘I think he will miss a few matches so he’s another one that we will lose.’

“Bit of a blow that for Arsenal, Mari was playing so well looking really solid. Certainly a blow for him as well because I think he warranted that place in the starting XI, and he would have kept it had he not been injured because you’ve just been playing too well that you don’t take that sort of player out when he’s on a good run form, him and [Rob] Holding were playing nicely together.”

But we are also know that Gabriel Magalhaes has returned from his Covid episode without any ill effects, so we are well covered for tonight, but we can’t expect him to jump in and play every three days so quickly.

But, all in all, we should be fine for tonight…