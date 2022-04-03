Arsenal gets a blow as striker target will not change clubs this summer

Arsenal has been handed a blow in their bid to sign Tammy Abraham with the striker now expected to remain at AS Roma for at least one more season.

Abraham left England for Serie A in the summer amidst interest from Arsenal, and he has been in prolific form in the competition.

The England international is thriving under the management of Jose Mourinho, and he was tipped to make a return to England.

Star Sports reported days ago that Arsenal and Manchester United remain interested in a swoop for him ahead of the reopening of the transfer window.

However, the Premier League sides could face disappointment because Todofichajes says he will not leave Rome this summer.

The report claims the Italian club sees him as an important member of their first team, and they don’t want to lose him so soon.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Among our attacking targets, Abraham has been in great form and thriving in Serie A means he can adapt well to European football.

The striker would solve some of our goal-scoring problems, but we might have to turn away and look at our other targets now.

This is because Roma will demand a huge fee if we try to force the transfer.