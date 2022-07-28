Arsenal gets a blow as their target prefers to join Tottenham

Arsenal has been handed a transfer blow in their pursuit of the signature of Lucas Paqueta.

The midfielder currently plays for Lyon, and he is one of the best talents in European football.

Arsenal has been following him for a while, and they have just been encouraged to pursue their interest in him when a Lyon executive admitted they might have to sell some players.

That made a lot of sense to Arsenal, but The Sun reports that the player will not join them if they approach him.

This is because he doesn’t fancy moving to the Emirates, and he would rather join Antonio Conte at Tottenham if he leaves Lyon.

The report claims Spurs even tabled a €40m for him in January and might compete with the Gunners to sign him this summer.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Paqueta is a top talent, and he will improve the quality of our options if he moves to the Emirates.

However, a move for him will only happen if we can sell the idea of playing for us to him.

Spurs are serious competition for his signature, and they also have the Champions League football that every footballer wants to play.