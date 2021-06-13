Arsenal gets a boost after Millwall rejects a transfer approach for their target

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their pursuit of Millwall teenage prospect, Abdul Abdulmalik.

The young attacker has been turning heads in England with his fine performances for the youth team of Millwall.

His current deal expires at the end of this month and they have offered him a professional contract.

However, they will struggle to convince the 18-year-old to stay amidst interest from Arsenal and Rangers among other teams.

In a boost to Arsenal’s chances of landing him, Mail Sports reports that Millwall has just rejected an approach from Swansea City to sign him.

They remain intent on keeping him and hope that he would sign a pro deal with them.

With that in mind, they have rejected the offer, but if he doesn’t sign a pro deal, he will leave for just a small compensation fee at the end of this season.

Arsenal has been one of the best places for young talent to develop over the years and their reputation could tempt him to move to north London.

He would initially be a part of the Arsenal youth teams, but he can be confident that he would get his chance to break through if he impresses enough.