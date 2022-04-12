Arsenal gets a boost as a Premier League club is preparing to sell midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their to sign Ruben Neves as Wolves are working on a replacement for him.

The midfielder has been in impressive form at Molineux and several top European clubs want to sign him, among them, Manchester United.

His current deal expires in 2024, which means Wolves can demand a very good transfer fee before they offload their finest midfielder.

Arsenal will splash the cash on new players when the transfer window reopens and they could do a deal with their English counterparts over a move for the Portugal international.

In a boost to their chances of achieving that, The Sun reports that Wolves have started work on signing a replacement for him.

It claims they are targeting a move for Benfica’s Martim Neto, who they believe has the potential to replace the midfielder.

If they sign the 19-year-old, they will sanction a transfer for Neves and Arsenal will hope they win the race for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves could be one of the finest players we add to our squad if we can pull off this transfer.

The Portuguese midfielder is still just 25, and that means we can enjoy him for at least the next seven years.

However, if we are serious about a move for him, we would need to act fast so that we won’t lose out to any of his other suitors.

