Arsenal gets a boost as agent of target reveals he will leave his club

Arsenal has been handed a transfer boost as Jonathan David looks set to leave Lille at the end of this season.
The Canadian striker has been on their radar for some time now and has continued developing well in France.
The Gunners will add new faces to their attack in the summer if the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club.
Todofichajes maintains they want David to join them in London, and the attacker will also change clubs in the summer.
The report quotes his agent, who reiterated that this would be his last season in Ligue 1 and also added he is interested in a move to Spain or England.
Nick Mavramaras said: “I can already say that it will surely be his last season at the club. The Premier is an excellent option, but it would also be comfortable in La Liga and we do not rule out anything, even some great of the Series.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
David has been in good goal-scoring form at Lille, and a move to Arsenal could make him an even better player.
At 21, Arsenal will get the best years from the former Gent man if he signs a long-term contract.
Dusan Vlahovic is another player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates, but the Serbian might be too expensive for us to sign, which makes David ideal.
He seems okay, from the videos I’ve watched he doesn’t have an Ariel dominance but looks to have a good holdup play,
Hoping we can find a better striker in the Portuguese or South American League, they are much endowed with skills,
The Star of David, or is David a star?
HAPPY CHRISTMAS TO EVERYONE ON JA.
and to you as well!
He has been scoring for Canada and has looked really good in the qualification games.
a very interesting prospect, who I’ve watched play regularly during his last season at Gent, on Dazn, the vast majority of his appearances for the Canadian National squad, as that’s my country of origin, and numerous Ligue 1 and European performances for his present club, Lille, but he’s no Vlahovic
there’s no doubt that David has shown an uncanny ability to put his imprint on games on a consistent basis, even though it’s not always flashy or easily measured…in fact, he reminds me more of an Eddie-type striker, albeit clearly more polished in all facets, who knows how to find space in advantageous positions and is more poacher than finisher…whereas Vlahovic seems to be a pure out-and-out front man, who can play in advanced positions as a solo featured Striker
from a purely tactical perspective, I think that David would be better served by having two up top or in a false 9 roll, which haven’t been commonly deployed by Arteta, and as such Vlahovic would make far more sense, unless fairly major tactical changes were in the offing
this isn’t a slag whatsoever towards David, who’s numbers speak for themselves, especially internationally, it’s just harder for me to envision him excelling under Arteta, based on what we’ve witnessed thus far…I would worry that we would pay over the number again for a player who will likely find it incredibly difficult to hit the kind of numbers required to justify the monetary outlay