Arsenal gets a boost as agent of target reveals he will leave his club

Arsenal has been handed a transfer boost as Jonathan David looks set to leave Lille at the end of this season.

The Canadian striker has been on their radar for some time now and has continued developing well in France.

The Gunners will add new faces to their attack in the summer if the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club.

Todofichajes maintains they want David to join them in London, and the attacker will also change clubs in the summer.

The report quotes his agent, who reiterated that this would be his last season in Ligue 1 and also added he is interested in a move to Spain or England.

Nick Mavramaras said: “I can already say that it will surely be his last season at the club. The Premier is an excellent option, but it would also be comfortable in La Liga and we do not rule out anything, even some great of the Series.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

David has been in good goal-scoring form at Lille, and a move to Arsenal could make him an even better player.

At 21, Arsenal will get the best years from the former Gent man if he signs a long-term contract.

Dusan Vlahovic is another player who has been linked with a move to the Emirates, but the Serbian might be too expensive for us to sign, which makes David ideal.