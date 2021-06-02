Arsenal gets a boost as Barcelona buys Emerson outright

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to make Emerson Royal their player after Barcelona signed the Brazilian outright.

He was co-owned by Barcelona and Real Betis, who combined to sign him in 2019.

He has spent the last two seasons on loan at Betis as per the agreement between both teams when he was signed.

The Catalans have now announced on their website that they have triggered the option to sign him permanently.

The former Atletico Mineiro man will now join up with an impressive Barca squad ahead of next season.

He has caught the attention of Arsenal with his fine performances and the Gunners see him as a quality player.

They could lose Hector Bellerin in this transfer window and he is seen as one who could replace the Spaniard perfectly.

Barca already has Sergi Roberto and Sergino Dest as right-backs and signing Emerson could be in hopes of selling him considering their current tough financial situation.

This means that Arsenal could still get their man and they just need to pay a few bucks more than the Catalans have paid to sign him.

The Daily Mail says they paid £7.8m to become sole owners of his signature. They stand to make a good profit from his sale because he is more valuable than that now.