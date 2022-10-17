Arsenal gets a boost as Barcelona drops out of race for midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a transfer boost as a suitor has dropped out of the running for one of their targets.

The Gunners have bolstered their squad with some fine players recently and they will keep buying the best they can get.

One man that has been on their radar for some time now is Ruben Neves of Wolves.

The Portuguese midfielder has proven to be an accomplished Premier League player who can deliver consistently.

Wolves have priced teams out of a move for him so far, but it is only a matter of time before he leaves them.

In recent weeks, Arsenal has been considered behind another suitor in Barcelona.

The Catalans are restructuring their squad, and they want a new midfielder.

However, in a boost to Arsenal’s chance of signing him, Todofichajes reports the Catalans have withdrawn from the race.

The report claims Xavi Hernandez prefers to sign a midfielder with a different characteristic from his.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our team now has some fine players in different positions, but a move for Neves will make us even stronger.

The midfielder has proven to be a good EPL player in his position and we will benefit from having him in our squad.

Hopefully, Wolves will want to sell him for a price we can afford.

