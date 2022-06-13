Arsenal gets a boost as club tells attacker to find a new home

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Alvaro Morata in this transfer window.

The striker has spent the last two seasons on loan at Juventus where he could remain for a fee.

However, the Italians cannot meet the asking price to sign him permanently and that has opened the door for Arsenal to bring him back to the Premier League.

The striker previously played at Chelsea and he might return to the competition and London in this transfer window.

In a boost to Arsenal’s chances of adding him to their squad, Todofichajes says Atletico de Madrid has told his agent that he is not a part of their plans.

This means he needs to find a new club where he would be playing and Arsenal is in a good position to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Morata has a knack for getting in the right places on the pitch, even though he is not very prolific.

Apart from his goal contributions, his spell at some of the biggest clubs in Europe means he can help us in the dressing room with good advice to other players at the club.