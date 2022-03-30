Arsenal gets a boost as Crystal Palace could be without their star man

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Crystal Palace next week, with the Eagles possibly playing without Wilfried Zaha.

The Ivorian has been one of the main men on Patrick Vieira’s team in this campaign and he would relish facing Arsenal in a game that gives him a chance to show what they missed out on when they didn’t sign him.

However, The Daily Mail says he is struggling with a grade two hamstring injury that ruled out of his country’s friendly match against England.

The injury is now being treated, and he is being monitored to see how he would respond to it.

However, he might be forced to miss the game against the Gunners next Monday and that will be a boost to the Gunners chances of earning all the points.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Palace has been one of the hardest clubs to beat in this campaign and they didn’t lose to Manchester City over two games in the Premier League this season.

They have some of the finest young players in the England national team and will be eager to leave an impression when they face Arsenal at Selhurst Park in this game.