Arsenal gets a boost as Crystal Palace finds a replacement for their target

Arsenal has received a boost in their pursuit of Marc Guehi, as Crystal Palace is reportedly preparing for the prospect of the defender’s departure.

Guehi has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, and the Gunners are eager to add him to their squad. While Mikel Arteta’s team has performed well to remain competitive in the Premier League, they recognise the need to continue strengthening their squad to secure a top-four position.

Several defenders have joined Arsenal in the past year, and Guehi could be the next addition. Although Arsenal is not the only top-flight club interested in signing him, Crystal Palace is aware of his potential departure.

According to a report in The Sun, Crystal Palace has identified Valencia centre-back Cristhian Mosquera as a potential replacement for Guehi. The 19-year-old Mosquera is already a regular for Valencia, and Palace believes he can fill the void left by Guehi’s departure.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Guehi has been one of the most consistent centre-backs in the Premier League in the last few seasons.

His form has made him an England international and we can trust him to perform well if he joins us, but that will not happen cheaply.

