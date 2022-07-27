Arsenal gets a boost as French club admits they must sell players

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to land Lucas Paqueta as Lyon prepares to cash in on some of their players.

The Brazilian has been on the books of the French club in the last few seasons, and he has been developing well.

Several European clubs have been monitoring him, and they think he will impact their team.

Arsenal is also keen to add him to their squad in this transfer window, and the Gunners have been hoping Lyon will decide to sell.

The Frenchmen had previously closed to the door to departures, but it seems they have changed their stance after realising they have a huge squad to work with.

Their head of recruitment, Bruno Cheyrou, dropped the hint after their recent preseason game.

He said, as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘We need to reduce the squad size.

‘In terms of departures, we will analyse offers on a case-by-case basis but the economics will come into consideration.

‘We will consider the offers with Jean-Michel Aulas and Vincent Ponsot in order to make the best decisions. I am here to ensure the best team possible, but there are other things to take into account as well.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

This is good news for us because Paqueta has been one of our primary targets.

The midfielder is one of the finest Brazilian players out there at the moment, and he will certainly bring an upgrade to our current midfield.

However, he will not come cheap, and we might have to offload at least one player before adding him to our squad.