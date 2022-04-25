Arsenal gets a boost as German club is now ready to sell their Bundesliga target

Arsenal could get Marcus Thuram for a cut-price fee this summer as Borussia Monchengladbach decides to cash in on the Frenchman.

The attacker has been on their radar for some time now, and this summer is probably the best time to add him to their squad.

His current deal at Gladbach expires in 2023, and there is no sign he would sign an extension with the Bundesliga side.

They are now looking to offload him instead of letting him leave for free at the end of his contract, according to The Athletic.

The report claims they have set an asking price of around £10-15 million.

This is a major boost to Arsenal’s chances of signing him, even though he also has interest from Chelsea and Tottenham.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Thuram is not a prolific goal-scorer, however, that does not mean he is not worth signing.

Our attack lacks depth and a player who can contribute more than goals is needed in the team.

At 24, the Frenchman is at an age where we can turn him into an attacker that suits our playing style and that makes him an ideal target.

If we win the race for his signature in the summer and add more forwards to the squad, we can allow Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette to leave.