Arsenal gets a boost as injured trio travels for Bournemouth game

Arsenal has received a boost ahead of their upcoming match against Bournemouth, as several key players who were initially reported to be nursing injuries have travelled with the squad for the game.

Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Declan Rice, who were initially reported to be dealing with different injuries, are among those who have made the trip, reports The Metro. While it remains uncertain whether they will be able to start the fixture, their inclusion in the travelling squad provides a confidence boost for Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal is eager to secure a victory in this match as they continue to maintain a title challenge, and having these players available, even if for a potential substitute role, can prove valuable to their efforts.

Just Arsenal Opinion

These players are key men for us and it would be great to see them on the pitch, but we do not have to rush anyone back to playing if they are not fit enough as required.

