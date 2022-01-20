Arsenal gets a boost as Italian club prepares contract for player

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to offload Lucas Torreira, as Fiorentina is now prepared to keep him.

The Uruguayan is spending this season on loan at the Italian club, and he has been in stunning form.

He doesn’t feature in the plans of Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, so even his good performance in Serie A will not earn him a place in the Arsenal team next season.

But it can earn the Gunners good money on his permanent transfer.

Sport Witness citing Corriere Dello Sport claims the midfielder has been so good Fiorentina will keep him.

The Italians and Arsenal agreed on a permanent fee of €15m when he moved to Florence on loan.

Arsenal hopes to sign Dusan Vlahovic and would remove that fee from their offer, but the striker might not agree to the move.

The report insists that regardless, Fiorentina will trigger their option to sign Torreira permanently and they also have plans to offer him a four-year deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Torreira is one of the many players who kepted us as an average club for several years.

Mikel Arteta is gradually replacing all of them as he rebuilds the team with better players.

Making €15m from offloading the Uruguayan midfielder will represent a major coup for us. Hopefully, this transfer goes through even if we miss out on Vlahovic.