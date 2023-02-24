Arsenal gets a boost as key Leicester City man could miss game

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Leicester City this weekend, with James Maddison set to miss the game.

The midfielder has persistently struggled with injuries in the last few months, but when he plays, he is arguably their best man on the pitch.

If he is on the field against Mikel Arteta’s men, the Gunners could suffer, but it seems the former Norwich City man will not be available for the fixture.

Speaking about the midfielder’s chance of making the team, the Foxes manager, Brendan Rodgers, said as quoted by The Daily Mail: ‘We have to see how James is. He is still nursing a knee issue so we just have to assess that on Friday after training.’

This is undoubtedly a big boost for the Gunners who are keen to build on beating Aston Villa 4-2 in their last league fixture.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Maddison could be a difference-maker if he plays that game, so his absence gives Arsenal a better chance of earning all the points.

However, we still have to prepare as though we are facing one of the best clubs in the competition because underestimating an opponent could prove costly for us at this stage of the season.

WATCH – Arteta discusses the Leicester challenge, injuries, contracts, new arrivals, and talks a lot about Bukayo Saka being targeted by opposing teams.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids