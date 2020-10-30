Arsenal gets a boost as one Manchester United star will miss the weekend game

Arsenal has been handed a boost ahead of their game against Manchester United this weekend.

The Gunners will take on Ole Gunnar Solkjears in-form side on Sunday as both teams look to continue their quest to end this campaign inside the top four.

Both teams won their midweek games in Europe, after Manchester United beat RB Leipzig 5-0, while Arsenal defeated Dundalk 3-0 in the Europa League.

Their attention will now turn to the weekend clash in the Premier League.

United boss, Solkjear has revealed that summer signing Alex Telles will be missing the game as he hasn’t recovered from coronavirus, as reported by the Manchester Evening News.

This will come as a blow to the Red Devils who enjoyed his services in his first game for them last week.

He started their Champions League game against PSG at the Parc des Princes and he was one of their best players in the 2-1 win.

“Alex won’t be ready, no, so apart from that I would think everyone else looks like they could be involved,” Solskjaer said in his pre-match press conference.

The Red Devils will now field a more familiar side in the game against the Gunners.