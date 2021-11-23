Arsenal gets a boost as potential Edu replacement rejects another job

Several reports have tipped Marc Overmars to replace Edu Gaspar at Arsenal.

The Arsenal Technical Director was under a lot of pressure at the start of this season as his signings struggled to perform.

However, things have turned around for the better, but his future remains unclear and Overmars could still replace him.

The fellow ex-Gunner is doing a great job at Ajax and had hinted he would take Arsenal’s offer if it came his way, in an interview with Mundo Deportivo a few months back.

However, since then The Sun has linked Overmars with a move to Newcastle United, which is now the richest club in England.

But a recent report by De Telegraaf says Overmars isn’t interested in the Magpies’ job and wouldn’t even speak to them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The excellent job Overmars has done at Ajax makes him an excellent candidate to replace Edu.

It is good to see the Brazilian’s signings for Arsenal perform well in recent weeks, and time will tell if the club is heading in the right direction under him.

For now, Overmars can continue to do exploits at Ajax. Hopefully, he would return to Arsenal someday.