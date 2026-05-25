Arsenal gets a boost as PSG could be without at least one key player

Arsenal are preparing for one of the biggest matches in the club’s recent history as they get ready to face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final. The fixture allows the Gunners to complete a memorable campaign by securing a major European trophy alongside their domestic success this season.

PSG enter the match with significant experience at this stage of the competition. This will be their second consecutive Champions League final, and they were victorious in their previous appearance, making them favourites in the eyes of many supporters and pundits ahead of the encounter.

Arsenal Hoping To Make History

For Arsenal, this will be their first Champions League final since 2006, and the club is still searching for its first-ever triumph in the competition. The importance of the occasion has increased anticipation around the match, with Mikel Arteta aiming to guide his side to a historic victory.

The Arsenal squad has impressed throughout the campaign and now stands just one match away from securing European glory. Winning the Champions League would represent another major step in the club’s development under Arteta and further establish them among Europe’s elite sides.

Ahead of the final, Arsenal may also have been handed a potentially significant advantage regarding the fitness situation within the PSG squad.

PSG Facing Injury Concerns Before Final

As reported by Mirror Football, Achraf Hakimi is currently struggling with an injury and, at this stage, is not expected to start the Champions League final.

Hakimi has been one of Paris Saint-Germain’s most influential players this season, consistently delivering strong performances and contributing at both ends of the pitch. His possible absence would represent a considerable setback for the French side ahead of such an important fixture.

The same report also stated that the availability of Ousmane Dembele remains uncertain. The French international is reportedly still recovering from the injury he suffered against Paris FC and has not yet fully regained fitness.

Both players are regarded as key figures within the Paris Saint-Germain squad, and their absence could weaken the team considerably. Arsenal will hope to take full advantage if either player is unavailable for the final as they attempt to create club history on the European stage.