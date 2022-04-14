Arsenal gets a boost as PSG is no longer interested in midfielder

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to add Lucas Paqueta to their squad.

The Brazilian currently plays for Lyon, and he has been one of their best players in this campaign, domestically and in Europe.

A move away from the French club could be on the cards, and Arsenal wants to land him if he is leaving Ligue 1.

However, the Gunners faced serious interest from PSG, who could easily pay him what he wants to add him to their squad.

But Chronicle Live claims the French club believes he would be too expensive, and they are turning their attention to other midfield targets now.

This means Arsenal can now land him, although they will have to see off competition from Newcastle United.

Just Arsenal Opinion

The Premier League club has all the money they need to spend on new players now, but only Arsenal can offer him European football.

If we are serious about making him one of Mikel Arteta’s players, we should easily convince him to move to the Emirates.

A midfielder like him could make the likes of Emile Smith Rowe and Martin Odegaard even better if he joins the club.