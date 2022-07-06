Arsenal gets a boost as Real Madrid reduce asking price for attacker

Arsenal has been given a transfer boost in their bid to sign Marco Asensio after Real Madrid named their price for his signature.
Some reports have claimed that it could take up to 50m euros to land him this summer, but that seems inaccurate now.
He is in a contract standoff with Madrid, and the Champions League winners are prepared to offload him before he becomes a free agent next summer.
Tuttomercatoweb, as reported by The Daily Mail, claims the attacker will leave for less than 50m euros.
The report claims Los Blancos have set their asking price for him, and it is at most £25.8m.
Liverpool and AC Milan will rival Arsenal for his signature, but this fee will boost the Gunners’ chances of adding him to their squad.
Just Arsenal Opinion
£25.8m is fair enough for a serial Champions League winner like Asensio, and it would be a great piece of business to sign him.
Because we won’t play in the UCL this season, he might be reluctant to join, but the arrival of Gabriel Jesus and other transfers should give him confidence that we are making progress.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
If Real Madrid buy Nicolas Pepe off us for 95mill I say yes to paying 25mill for Arsensio.
Good point. Serial Champions league winner on the bench this kid hasn’t played in 3-4 years
straight swap for Pepe would do me..
why waste 25m, just wait till next summer and get him free if need be.
Yes as for me I will like arsenal to go for gnabry because gnabry is a good player
Marco Asensio is another similar case to Raphinha. A terrific player, but not one Arsenal need.
He is a wide attacker and attacking midfielder, positions Arsenal have quality first XI players and quality in depth as well.
The Gunners Have Martin Odegaard at attacking midfield and just bought Fabio Vieira; so Asencio would be redundant there.
At right wing, Arsenal have Bukayo Saka, and given Arteta’s devotion to him, it is impossible to imagine him displaced; with Pepe and newly acquired Marquinos providing depth. Even if Pepe went, signing Asencio pushes both Marquinos and Jeff Reiss-Nelson out of the squad entirely.
On the left wing both Emile Smith Rowe and Gabriel Martinelli play there, which makes this one of Arsenal’s deepest and most productive positions. Does Asencio in place of either make the team better?
Bringing in Asencio makes sense if the plan is to replace Saka, Oedegaard, or Martinelli as starters, but otherwise spending $30 million for a player without a position seems unlikely at best and foolish at worst. Arsenal have just now started to get a bloated squad down to a size where there are both quality in depth and opportunities for players to play. Having 6/7 wing players or 3 attacking midfielders seems like a step in the wrong direction.