Arsenal gets a boost as Spanish club finds a replacement for their target

Atletico Madrid do not want to sell Julian Alvarez during this transfer window. However, that stance does not necessarily rule out a departure if the right offer and conditions are presented. The forward remains firmly on Arsenal’s radar, with several reports suggesting that the Gunners are prepared to break their transfer record again to bring him to the Emirates Stadium.

Alvarez has impressed since moving to Atletico, quickly establishing himself as one of the most important figures in their squad. His form and consistency have made him a key player for the Spanish side, which is why they are understandably reluctant to consider letting him leave. However, interest from England continues to grow, with Arsenal monitoring his situation closely as they assess potential attacking reinforcements.

Atletico Madrid Stance on Alvarez

Atletico’s position is clear in that they would prefer to keep Alvarez as part of their long-term project. The club value his contribution highly and see him as central to their plans moving forward, particularly given his influence in the attacking third.

Despite this, there is recognition within the club that exceptional circumstances can influence football transfers. If a proposal were to arrive that significantly exceeded expectations, Atletico may be forced to reconsider their stance even if they are not actively looking to sell.

In addition, the Spanish club are aware that retaining a player who is not fully committed could be challenging, which adds another layer of complexity to their decision-making process.

Arsenal Pursuit and Market Competition

Arsenal continue to view Alvarez as one of their primary targets as they aim to further strengthen their squad. The Gunners believe he would add a different dimension to their attack and are prepared to invest heavily if the opportunity arises to secure his signature.

According to Fichajes, Atletico have identified Mason Greenwood as a potential replacement should Alvarez leave this summer. The report suggests that the English forward could be considered as part of their contingency planning if the Argentine departs, particularly if he expresses a desire for a new challenge.

Arsenal now face the task of presenting an offer that could persuade Atletico to negotiate, knowing that a high valuation will likely be required to test their resolve. Even so, competition from other clubs is expected, meaning the race for Alvarez remains highly competitive and far from straightforward despite growing speculation around his future.

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