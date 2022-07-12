Arsenal gets a boost as target refuses to join another London club

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to bring Serge Gnabry back to the Emirates.

The attacker has become a global superstar at Bayern Munich despite struggling with poor form at the start of his professional career at Arsenal.

His deal at Bayern expires next year, and he has been the subject of interest from several clubs around Europe.

The Gunners will benefit from having him in their squad, but they stood no chance when Chelsea joined the race for his signature.

The Blues had similarly moved ahead of them in the race for Raphinha, and it seemed the same thing will happen with Gnabry.

However, Sports Bild reports that he will not move to Chelsea because of his previous affiliation with Arsenal.

While it didn’t say he will move to the Emirates instead, it means the Gunners now have a good chance of adding him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Gnabry is one of the finest players we can add to our squad in this transfer window, and the winger will make us much stronger than we are now.

However, he has other key suitors like Real Madrid and Manchester City. We might struggle to compete with them for his signature.

