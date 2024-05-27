Arsenal gets a boost as their sought-after target prefers Premier League

Arsenal has been following Benjamin Sesko for weeks, but they are not the only club interested in him.

Mikel Arteta’s side wants to add a new attacker to their squad, and the Slovenian remains one of their main transfer targets.

He had a strong 2024 season for RB Leipzig, and the German club is now worried that he might leave at the end of this season.

Arsenal has been impressed by some of his performances and is willing to spend to sign him.

However, several other top European clubs are also interested in the striker and are determined to secure his signature at the end of the term.

Arsenal has been given a small boost, as a report from AS claims the striker favours a move to the Premier League.

This gives Arsenal a good chance of signing him, although other Premier League clubs are also interested in Sesko.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Sesko has been in fine form this season and will certainly join a much bigger club in the coming years.

If we are keen on adding him to our group, we probably should try to strike a deal before Euro 2024.

This is because if he does well in that competition, he will get even more suitors willing to pay more money for his signature.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…