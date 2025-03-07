Arsenal gets a boost as their target wants to move to England

Arsenal have received a major transfer boost as Jonathan David has expressed a desire to play in the Premier League next season.

The Lille striker is nearing the end of his contract, and given his reputation as one of the most consistent goal-scorers in Europe, several top clubs are looking to secure his signature.

Arsenal has been in search of a new striker to bolster their attacking options, and David’s impressive goal-scoring record makes him a strong candidate to lead their attack. At times, the Gunners have struggled with inconsistency in front of goal, and adding a clinical finisher like David could significantly enhance their squad.

The Canadian international is keen to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club. However, Arsenal will face competition from other European giants, including Barcelona and Juventus, who have also been linked with the striker.

According to Caught Offside, David is prioritising a move to the Premier League, which hands Arsenal a significant advantage in their pursuit of the player. The report states that he is closely monitoring interest from English clubs as he weighs up his next move.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in signing the 25-year-old, meaning Arsenal will have to act decisively if they wish to win the race for his signature. However, with their strong position in English football and continued progress under Mikel Arteta, the Gunners can feel confident about their chances of persuading him to choose the Emirates as his next destination.

David has been outstanding for Lille, regularly finding the back of the net in Ligue 1. His performances have attracted widespread attention, and with his contract running down, he represents an attractive option for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Arsenal has been linked with several strikers ahead of the summer transfer window, but David’s availability on a free transfer makes him a particularly appealing target. If the Gunners push to secure his signature, he could provide the firepower needed to take them to the next level in the Premier League and Champions League.