Arsenal gets a boost as their target will be sold if he won’t sign a new deal

Arsenal has been handed a boost in their bid to sign Ruben Neves as the midfielder continues to impress in the Premier League with Wolves.

The Portugal international has been one of the best in his position in England, and several clubs want to sign him.

Wolves will ideally want to keep hold of the 25-year-old because he is pivotal to their success as a club, but that will not be easy.

The midfielder has tried to help them become a regular European campaigner, but they haven’t been in Europe over the past few seasons, and that might not change in this campaign.

He could now ask to leave, and The Sun says Wolves is prepared to cash in on him if he doesn’t extend his contract with them.

This has given Arsenal’s chances of signing him a major boost, but is he the type of player Mikel Arteta wants in his team?

Just Arsenal Opinion

Neves will add more quality to our midfield if he makes the move to the Emirates, and he might be the best replacement for the outgoing Mohamed Elneny.

Albert Sambi Lokonga has struggled to get playing time in this campaign, but Neves is much better and more experienced.

His arrival could allow Arsenal to sanction Granit Xhaka’s transfer away from the club.