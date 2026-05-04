Barcola
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Arsenal gets a boost as they plan to sign PSG star

Barcola (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have reportedly received encouragement in their pursuit of Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain as they look to strengthen their squad at the end of the season. The Gunners remain active in the transfer market, with a focus on adding quality attacking options to maintain their competitive edge.

Paris Saint-Germain currently possess one of the most formidable attacking line-ups in European football. Their financial strength means they are under no pressure to sell key players, which has made negotiations for individuals such as Barcola particularly challenging.

Changing circumstances around Barcola

Despite not starting every match, Barcola has been considered an important part of the squad in Paris, and the club has previously been reluctant to entertain transfer offers. However, the situation now appears to be evolving, potentially opening the door for interested clubs.

As reported by Team Talk, Arsenal are among those monitoring developments closely, with growing optimism that a deal could become possible. The report indicates that the player’s entourage is exploring options for a move away from Paris at the end of the current campaign.

This shift in stance could significantly improve Arsenal’s chances of securing his signature, particularly if the player seeks a more prominent role elsewhere.

Potential opportunity for Arsenal

Arsenal’s interest may be strengthened by the prospect of offering Barcola increased playing time. With uncertainty surrounding the futures of several attacking players, including Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus, there could be opportunities within the squad for a new arrival to make an immediate impact.

The Gunners are expected to present their case as they look to convince the player that a move to North London would benefit his development and career progression.

While no agreement is in place, the evolving situation suggests Arsenal could be well-positioned to capitalise if Barcola becomes available.

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