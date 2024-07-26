Arsenal gets a boost as three more players join them for pre-season

Arsenal has been handed a further boost in their preparation for the upcoming season as the Gunners welcomed back three more players for pre-season training.

As one of the best-performing clubs in Europe last season, Arsenal had many representatives at Copa America and Euro 2024.

Some of their nations progressed far in the competitions, which automatically earned them extended breaks.

The other Arsenal players who did not have a busy summer have since reported for pre-season training camp.

The Gunners have been preparing well for the new season, and Standard Sport reveals that Gabriel Magalhães, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz have returned from their holidays.

The report claims the trio has joined the rest of their teammates in the United States and will continue to prepare for the new season.

All three players have been prominent members of the Arsenal squad under Mikel Arteta, and the manager hopes they will perform well in the upcoming season.

For now, they need to get in shape and join their teammates for some warm-up games.

This season will be even tougher for us as a club, and we need to work much harder to improve on last term’s result.

